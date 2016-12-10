100 years ago in Montana: Miss Edith Colby headed to prison - Tue, 06 Dec 2016 PST
Miss Edith Colby was headed to a 10- to 12-year sentence in the penitentiary at Deer Lodge, Montana, after a jury convicted her of second degree murder. The jury deliberated eight hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deer Lodge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation
|Nov '16
|after becoming a Dad
|2
|Thomas Ruble (Nov '12)
|Nov '15
|Hippygirlmt
|2
|This Week In Tribal History (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|benny miller
|2
|Barry Beach to get new hearing in Poplar murder (Nov '09)
|Apr '14
|Dardo Morbius
|35
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|Guydude
|66
|warm springs / deer lodge (Nov '07)
|Jun '12
|Ani
|14
Find what you want!
Search Deer Lodge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC