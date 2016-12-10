100 years ago in Montana: Miss Edith ...

100 years ago in Montana: Miss Edith Colby headed to prison - Tue, 06 Dec 2016 PST

Miss Edith Colby was headed to a 10- to 12-year sentence in the penitentiary at Deer Lodge, Montana, after a jury convicted her of second degree murder. The jury deliberated eight hours.

