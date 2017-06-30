Substance thrown at Gov. Rauner's off...

Substance thrown at Gov. Rauner's office, Capitol on lockdown

14 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The Illinois State Capitol is on lockdown after Capitol Police arrested a suspect for throwing white powder near the Governor's office. According to WAND-TV Capitol Reporter Michon Lindstrom, a woman was arrested for throwing the white substance in front of the doorway to Governor Bruce Rauner's office Thursday afternoon.

