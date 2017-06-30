Report: New Decatur public housing sat empty for months
A newspaper report says Decatur officials spent most of a $2 million grant for an affordable housing project, but the houses sat empty for months. The Herald & Review reports construction was announced in 2013, relying partially on money from the state attorney general's office as part of a national foreclosure settlement against major banks.
