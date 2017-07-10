IL City Chooses Lakefront for 9/11 Memorial
A model of Decatur's planned 9/11 Memorial, which will begin construction soon after city officials chose a lakefront spot to serve as the memorial site. July 05--DECATUR, IL-- Organizers hope a nearly 30-foot 9/11 memorial on the Nelson Park lakefront featuring a steel I-beam salvaged from the Twin Towers will be finished by Sept.
