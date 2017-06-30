Decatur Park District releases parking information for July 4 fireworks

The Decatur Park District has released parking and road closure information regarding festivities happening at Nelson Park this Independence Day. Park officials say concerts will be held in the Nelson Park "Horseshoe" parking lot starting at 5 p.m., and the annual fireworks display over Lake Decatur will begin at about 9 p.m. As a result, the Park District is notifying the public of the following "No Parking" areas and road closures: - East Cantrell Street, from the Rock Garden parking lot to Becker Underpass, is permanently closed.

