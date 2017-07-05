Decatur Motorcyclist Involved in Fatal Crash
July 5 - Today, Decatur Police officers responded to a traffic accident that happened at the intersection of S. Taylorville Road and S. Fairview Avenue. When they arrived, officers discovered a 53 year old Decatur man on a motorcycle had collided with a passenger car.
