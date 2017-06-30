Decatur Industrial Electric discusses job opportunities
Officials say the workshop began at 9:30 a.m. at the Workforce Investment Solutions building in Decatur. Decatur Industrial Electric representatives were on hand to tell attendees about several job openings within the company, as well as how to apply for the jobs and what skills and experience is required to be hired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tess Ann Kramer (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|ChiTownClown
|2
|Willie Lee or Curtis Lee
|Jun 8
|Daisy West
|1
|A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA
|Jun 5
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May '17
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May '17
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC