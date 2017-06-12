Woman injured in Decatur shooting, airlifted to hospital
Detectives tell WAND News that the shooting happened on East Cantrell Street at about 2 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the shooting, three women were traveling in a car when one of the women was struck by a bullet. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and was then airlifted to a Springfield hospital for treatment.
