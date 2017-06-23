Unemployment Rate in Decatur Metro Area Drops
June 23 - Unemployment rates were down over-the-year in all but one of Illinois's metro areas and down in all but two of Illinois's counties. The Decatur Metro area saw a decline in unemployment mostly due to the loss of jobs according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security's Bob Gough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Lee or Curtis Lee
|Jun 8
|Daisy West
|1
|A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA
|Jun 5
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC