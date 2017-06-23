Unemployment Rate in Decatur Metro Ar...

Unemployment Rate in Decatur Metro Area Drops

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: 95Q

June 23 - Unemployment rates were down over-the-year in all but one of Illinois's metro areas and down in all but two of Illinois's counties. The Decatur Metro area saw a decline in unemployment mostly due to the loss of jobs according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security's Bob Gough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Willie Lee or Curtis Lee Jun 8 Daisy West 1
A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA Jun 5 Fathers4Justice 1
Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison... May 31 Fathers4Justice 4
Marvelle Harper (Jan '10) May 25 Mamma T 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,987 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC