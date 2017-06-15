The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur Seeking Summer Help
June 16 - The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur is in search of energetic youth development professionals to help with their growing Summer Program. The Club has seen record numbers of attendees this summer and is looking for volunteers who may be interested in helping out.
