Subject in Police-Involved Shooting Released from Hospital, Arrested

June 5 - Donald Redmon, a Decatur man shot by a Decatur Police Officer after an on-foot pursuit, has been released from HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. Redmon was released yesterday and arrested on preliminary charges of Armed Violence and booked into the Macon County Jail.

