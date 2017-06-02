Staley Museum Hosts "Go Red for Women" Ladies' Luncheon
June 2 - Heart disease is the number one killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association wants women to know the facts and how to prevent heart disease through their prevention program "Go Red for Women."
