"Sounds of the Islands" Supports the Orchestra Guild and its Scholarship Programs
June 12 - People took advantage of a beautiful day with a southerly breeze to take in the "Sounds of the Islands" Sunday afternoon at the Country Club of Decatur. The Symphony Orchestra Guild fundraiser featured the tropical sounds of Indiana's Kent Arnsbarger's steel drums along with an appetizer buffet and cash bar.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Lee or Curtis Lee
|Jun 8
|Daisy West
|1
|A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA
|Jun 5
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
