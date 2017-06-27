Senators Discuss Proposed Senate Bill...

Senators Discuss Proposed Senate Bill 1124

June 27 - Republican Senator Chapin Rose held a press conference alongside Senator Jason Barikman to discuss Senate Bill 1124, a school funding reform opposing Senate Bill 1. One of the biggest complaints about SB 1 is its vast amount of money given to Chicago Public Schools. According to Senator Rose, SB 1 would send 70% of new funds to CPS while they only have 19% of the state's student population.

