Second man arrested in May 31 officer-involved shooting

The Decatur Police Department says a man injured in an officer-involved shooting on May 31 has been arrested for armed violence. Decatur police say Donald Redmon, 33, was released from HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and taken into custody on June 4. Redmon faces a preliminary charge of armed violence, and is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Monday.

