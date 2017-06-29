Schools struggle to plan amid budget ...

Schools struggle to plan amid budget battle

School administrators in Illinois are struggling to plan for the future as they watch the state's budget crisis continue. Last week, the Warrensburg-Latham school district received one of four annual payments from the state, about six months after they expected the money.

