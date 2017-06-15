Scherer says Fair School Funding Long Overdue
June 15 - In an effort to update Illinois' formula for school funding, state Representative Sue Scherer voted to pass Senate Bill 1, which gives further funding to schools based on their performance. Scherer said she has been supporting fair education and school funding since 1978.
