Public invited to "Plant Pride" for Decatur 9/11 Memorial Fund
Officials for the Decatur 9/11 Memorial Fund is inviting the public to help make the memorial a reality by attending their "Plant Pride" fundraiser on June 27. From 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., the public is invited to the Cromwell Radio parking lot to see the 13.5-foot I-beam from the fallen World Trade Centers before construction on the memorial begins. Additionally, visitors can make a $20 donation to supply a red tulip bulb that will be planted around the memorial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Lee or Curtis Lee
|Jun 8
|Daisy West
|1
|A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA
|Jun 5
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC