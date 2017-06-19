Public invited to "Plant Pride" for Decatur 9/11 Memorial Fund

Officials for the Decatur 9/11 Memorial Fund is inviting the public to help make the memorial a reality by attending their "Plant Pride" fundraiser on June 27. From 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., the public is invited to the Cromwell Radio parking lot to see the 13.5-foot I-beam from the fallen World Trade Centers before construction on the memorial begins. Additionally, visitors can make a $20 donation to supply a red tulip bulb that will be planted around the memorial.

