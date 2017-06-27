Planting Pride reaches goal for Decatur 9/11 Memorial funding

The Planting Pride fundraiser to benefit the Decatur 9/11 Memorial has achieved its goal, thanks to the generosity of the community. Donations for the memorial was accepted at the Cromwell Radio parking lot from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on June 27. Visitors were able to see the 13.5-foot I-beam from the fallen World Trade Centers before construction on the memorial begins.

