Park District Activities, Traffic Changes for Independence Day Festivities in Nelson Park

June 27 - The Decatur Park District has announced the Independence Day Activities that will be happening July 4th in and around the Nelson Park area on Lake Decatur. This will alter some traffic patterns that day, and in the evening there will be designated "No Parking" areas.

