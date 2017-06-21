No Budget Will Shut Down Road Constru...

No Budget Will Shut Down Road Construction, Costing Local Jobs

June 21

June 21 - As the Special Session of the Illinois General Assembly called by Governor Rauner gets under way today in Springfield, a new report by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute was released yesterday that broke down the numbers on what will could happen if the Illinois Department of Transportation shuts down all planned road and bridge projects. The report states that if the shut-down happens, the Illinois economy could shrink by nearly $2 billion, eliminate 23,000 jobs, and cost taxpayers up to $270 million over the next year.

