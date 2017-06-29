New Federal Regulations Require Investment Planners to Work for Your Best Interest
The Trump administration has allowed an Obama-era rule to take effect this month. It simply says that your investment adviser handling your 401K or Roth IRA has to act in the best interest of the client.
