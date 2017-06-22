MAT Programs Help Deal with Addiction
June 21 - Methadone Assisted Treatment programs are the most common ways of treating adults addicted to opiates. Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur provides addicts access to MAT programs to get them back on track to a healthy lifestyle.
