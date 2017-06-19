Man sentenced to 55 years for murder, attempted murder
A Decatur man convicted of the murder of one man, and the attempted murder of another, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. According to court records, Elliott Murphy, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder conviction, and 15 years in prison for the attempted murder conviction.
