Man airlifted to hospital after Decatur crash
Decatur police say the motorcycle slammed into a pickup truck just at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, near the intersection of Main St. and Damon Ave. The crash caused the motorcycle to go up in flames. The person on the motorcycle had to be airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
