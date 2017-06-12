Macon County Senior Center/WAND Fan Drive
You can help seniors in need stay cool this summer by donating fans during our Annual Fan Drive on June 15. Join us at Walmart North in Decatur from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. as we collect fans for those in need. Your donations will help keep citizens ages 55 and older cool during the warm summer months.
