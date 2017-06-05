Love's to construct Decatur truck stop

Love's to construct Decatur truck stop

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Decatur, Ill Love's is planning on building a large truck stop in Decatur at Interstate 72 and Illinois Route 121. The project, a Love's Travel Stop & Country Store, could eventually employ 60 to 80 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA Mon Fathers4Justice 1
Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison... May 31 Fathers4Justice 4
Marvelle Harper (Jan '10) May 25 Mamma T 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC