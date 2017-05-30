Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasons
Larry Austin, Jr. spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons at Xavier before transferring to Vanderbilt and sitting out the 2016-17 campaign per the NCAA's transfer rules. Click the video above to hear what's next for Lanphier legends Larry Austin, Jr. and Xavier Bishop as they work on their games this summer in preparation for a big couple of seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC