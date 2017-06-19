IL Firefighter Remembered for Kindnes...

IL Firefighter Remembered for Kindness, Charity

Decatur, IL, firefighter Micah Wakeman, pictured here on one of his mission trips to Africa, was remembered by loved ones Tuesday for his charitable spirit after being killed in a tractor rollover on June 13. June 20--DECATUR, IL-- The "E6" fire engine that Decatur firefighter Micah "Bubba" Wakeman rode to the rescue of countless others carried him on his final journey home Tuesday. The gleaming red and white truck, lights flashing and sirens silent, sat outside Life Foursquare Church where Wakeman's funeral was held.

