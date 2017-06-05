I-74 crash causes damage, delays
Illinois State Police in District 10 say a 2005 Volvo truck tractor was heading eastbound on Interstate 74 when its steer tire possibly blew. This happened as it tried to move from the left lane to the right lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Lee or Curtis Lee
|Thu
|Daisy West
|1
|A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA
|Jun 5
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC