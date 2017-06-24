Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier Sets...

Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier Sets a New Record

June 24 - The 6th Annual Heinkel's Hot Dog Eating Contest got underway on Saturday with the qualifying round at The Draft. "Da Garbage Disposal" Brandon Clark, set a new Heinkel's Contest record by eating 24.5 hot dogs in the 10-minute qualifying heat.

