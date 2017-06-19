Help fight cancer during Come Together Let's Walk

Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are encouraging the public to join the fight against ovarian, breast, and cervical cancer by participating in the seventh-annual Come Together Let's Walk! This year's event is being held at Fairview Park in Decatur, starting at 9 a.m. Participants will be able to raise money to benefit not-for-profit organizations in an effort to eradicate ovarian, breast, and cervical cancers. One hundred percent of money raised during Come Together Let's Walk! stays in the Decatur community.

