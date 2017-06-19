Help fight cancer during Come Togethe...

Help fight cancer during Come Together Let's Walk

22 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are encouraging the public to join the fight against ovarian, breast, and cervical cancer by participating in the seventh-annual Come Together Let's Walk! This year's event is being held at Fairview Park in Decatur, starting at 9 a.m. Participants will be able to raise money to benefit not-for-profit organizations in an effort to eradicate ovarian, breast, and cervical cancers. One hundred percent of money raised during Come Together Let's Walk! stays in the Decatur community.

