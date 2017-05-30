Free boat safety checks offered in Sp...

Free boat safety checks offered in Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Do you enjoy taking your boat out on the lake during warm weather? If so, you're encouraged to attend a free vessel safety check in Springfield this Saturday. The safety checks are being performed by the Land of Lincoln Power Squadron, and will take place at the Lindsey Boat Launch on Lake Springfield from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to have their boats checked to make sure they meet all legal requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison... May 31 Fathers4Justice 4
Marvelle Harper (Jan '10) May 25 Mamma T 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,895 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC