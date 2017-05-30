Free boat safety checks offered in Springfield
Do you enjoy taking your boat out on the lake during warm weather? If so, you're encouraged to attend a free vessel safety check in Springfield this Saturday. The safety checks are being performed by the Land of Lincoln Power Squadron, and will take place at the Lindsey Boat Launch on Lake Springfield from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Attendees will be able to have their boats checked to make sure they meet all legal requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC