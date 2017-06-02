Fire Station 6 to Temporarily Close

Fire Station 6 to Temporarily Close

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 95Q

June 2 - Decatur fire station #6 on Route 51 South in South Shores will be closed June 6th through June 22nd. The station will be undergoing construction as part of the city's ongoing commitment to update the city's fire stations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison... May 31 Fathers4Justice 4
Marvelle Harper (Jan '10) May 25 Mamma T 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC