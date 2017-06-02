Fire Station 6 to Temporarily Close
June 2 - Decatur fire station #6 on Route 51 South in South Shores will be closed June 6th through June 22nd. The station will be undergoing construction as part of the city's ongoing commitment to update the city's fire stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Comments
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC