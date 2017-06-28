Edge Student Ministries to Make Lunch...

Edge Student Ministries to Make Lunches for OASIS

June 28

June 28 - GT Church and other area churches will come together to worship and then put together sandwich lunches for OASIS, a day center for those dealing with homelessness, mental illness, or substance abuse. The Edge Student Ministries will be assembling the sandwiches as part of a way to teach the students about giving back to the community according to student pastor, Rickey Wallace.

