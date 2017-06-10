Disciple Christian Motorcycle Club Co...

Disciple Christian Motorcycle Club Comes Through Decatur

June 10 - Over the weekend, a group of around 200 motorcycle riders came through Decatur while on their national run. They stopped at the Coziahr Harley Davidson dealership for food and water provided by the dealership.

