Decatur woman facing criminal sexual abuse charge

The Decatur Police Department says a woman is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old boy. Decatur police say the incident was reported by the victim's mother on April 23. According to police sworn statements, Decatur police officers then spoke with the victim, who said he was sexually assaulted by a woman in his bedroom on April 22. The victim also told police that the woman was originally at the home to help with an errand.

