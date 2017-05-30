Decatur police seeking information in...

Decatur police seeking information in armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Detectives say the robbery happened at Lacey's Place, located in the 1900 block of North Water Street, at about 4:50 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, Decatur police say a man walked into the business, went up to a worker, and asked for change for a $5 bill. Police say the man then displayed a small revolver-style handgun and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison... May 31 Fathers4Justice 4
Marvelle Harper (Jan '10) May 25 Mamma T 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr '17 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC