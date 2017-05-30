Decatur police seeking information in armed robbery
Detectives say the robbery happened at Lacey's Place, located in the 1900 block of North Water Street, at about 4:50 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, Decatur police say a man walked into the business, went up to a worker, and asked for change for a $5 bill. Police say the man then displayed a small revolver-style handgun and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC