Decatur leaders in Washington with transportation hub goals
The mayor of Decatur along with a delegation of Macon County business and labor leaders are in Washington this week with plans to lobby for transportation money. The Herald and Review reports the goal is to generate support for big-ticket infrastructure projects that would establish the central Illinois city as a major trade hub in the Midwest.
