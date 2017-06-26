Decatur Illini Club Celebrates Being an Illini
June 26 - Illini spirit and the heavenly aroma of Pinky's BBQ was in the air during the Decatur Illini Club's annual Illini Celebration Dinner last night. The dinner was a time to celebrate the Illini nation with music, good food, and special guests.
