Decades Later, Work to Bring the Culver House Back to Life Begins Again
June 11 - In 1990, the Historic Decatur Foundation took on the task of saving the historic Culver House on Prairie Street from the wrecking ball. Board Member Lynn Potter says it's tough to restore older houses like the Culver House, because as she says you get started, you go great guns and it just kind of falls off and then you get going again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Lee or Curtis Lee
|Jun 8
|Daisy West
|1
|A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA
|Jun 5
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC