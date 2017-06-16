City Releases Annual Water Quality Re...

City Releases Annual Water Quality Report

June 16 - The City of Decatur says it is pleased to report that drinking water delivered to residential, commercial and industrial customers last year either met or exceeded all state and federal drinking water requirements. The City has issued its 2017 Annual Water Quality Report which details an exemplary record of compliance with United States Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency water quality standards.

