City Releases Annual Water Quality Report
June 16 - The City of Decatur says it is pleased to report that drinking water delivered to residential, commercial and industrial customers last year either met or exceeded all state and federal drinking water requirements. The City has issued its 2017 Annual Water Quality Report which details an exemplary record of compliance with United States Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency water quality standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Lee or Curtis Lee
|Jun 8
|Daisy West
|1
|A Special Article for Shannon Klaska BCABA
|Jun 5
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|Parental Abduction by Shannon Klaska of Madison...
|May 31
|Fathers4Justice
|4
|Marvelle Harper (Jan '10)
|May 25
|Mamma T
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC