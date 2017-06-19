Catholic Community Celebrates the Solemnity of Corpus Christi
June 18 - The Catholic community of Decatur celebrated the Solemnity of Corpus Christi yesterday with a procession from St. Patrick Church to St. James Church. The celebration began at St. Patrick where an Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament service was held to honor Christ in the Eucharist.
