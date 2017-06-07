Caterpillar's Ingram to return to Decatur
June 7 - Decatur native and current Surface Mining and Facility Manager of the Caterpillar facility in Batam Indonesia, Ron Ingram, will be returning to Decatur. A statement from General Manager of Operations Walt Hupe says Ingram has chosen to leave the company effective June 22nd.
