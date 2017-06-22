Caterpillar to Start Major Hiring in Decatur
June 22 - As Caterpillar will be closing down their Aurora plant in the near future; they are transferring orders down to Decatur to fill them, which is generating a huge need to employees in the area. An information session was held at Worksource Investment Solutions for residents to come in and see what jobs will be available at Caterpillar.
