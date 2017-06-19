Caterpillar hiring in Decatur
Decatur, Ill Caterpillar is hiring workers for its Decatur plant after seeing an increase in business for mining equipment. "Our high need areas are machinists and welders," Caterpillar's Kendall Briscoe told WAND's Doug Wolfe.
