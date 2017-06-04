Bicyclists Ride United Through Fairvi...

Bicyclists Ride United Through Fairview Park

June 4 - Today was the day to get the family out and on their bicycles for Ride United from United Way of Decatur. Over 150 bike riders from kids to the kids at heart were riding through the paths of Fairview Park in Decatur.

