ASFCME Contract Passed by Decatur City Council

June 5 - A motion was passed that mandated that union members of Decatur, which mainly consists of general service employees, have a residency within the city limits for four years. This contract was brought forth by the American Federation of State, Council, and Municipal Employees.

Decatur, IL

