Ameren Helps Local Residents Beat the Heat
June 15 - The gift of cool air was given to members of the Decatur area through a donation of 75 air conditioners to the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation from Ameren Illinois. These window AC units will be distributed to families meeting Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program guidelines, as well as seniors and people with disabilities.
