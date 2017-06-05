Adam Carter Memorial 5K kicks off Saturday

The public is invited to celebrate the life of a central Illinois boy during the fifth annual Adam Carter Memorial 5K Fun Run/Walk on June 10. Officials say this fifth and final memorial run will take place at Fairview Park in Decatur from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. This event is being held in memory of Adam Carter, a 12-year-old boy who passed after battling a rare form of cancer in 2010. A "Kiddie Run" will kick off the event at 8 a.m., with the 5K starting 15 minutes later.

